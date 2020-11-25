 Bluesfest Is Official All-Australian For 2021 - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.

Jimmy Barnes, Red Hot Summer Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Is Official All-Australian For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Bluesfest has announced that the 2021 music festival will now feature an all-Australian line-up.

Bluesfest 2020 international artists such as Patti Smith, George Benson and John Mayall were pushed to the 2021 event after the festival was cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus.

14 of the international acts had shows rescheduled for 2021. That included Gipsy Kings, Tori Kelly, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Amadou & Mariam, Larkin Poe, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, LP, The Marcus King Band, Morcheeba, The Wailers, Walter Trout, The War & Treaty, Allen Stone and Eagles of Death Metal.

Although a Coronavirus vaccine may be available by April, it will not be soon enough for the two doses people will have to take three weeks apart before immunity kicks in. 

Bluesfest has now confirmed that all international acts rescheduled for 2021 have been cancelled.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bluesfest officially announces it will be an ALL-AUSSIE event in 2021! With our last three All-Aussie Artist announcements, your response and support has already been incredible. Thank you!

Bluesfest 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana. The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Church, Ian Moss, Jon Stevens, The Living End, The Black Sorrows, The Angels, Russell Morris, Tex Perkins and Ross Wilson.

Bluesfest is the Easter weekend in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Related Posts

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Sales By The Numbers

AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ was not only the number one album in Australia this week, it sold more than the next 15 best-selling albums combined.

37 mins ago
Announcement: Music Victoria Partners With Isol-Aid

This week, the instagram music festival Isol-Aid is rolling out the red carpet to highlight some of Victoria’s finest musicians as it partners with the MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS to present a lineup jam packed with nominees. The awards celebrate the vast achievements of Victoria’s music community over the last year, recognising that despite live music coming to a standstill, there have still been huge achievements by the Victorian music community.

23 hours ago
Coal Miners Daughter
Announcement: Adelaide Festival Centre Moves Shows Due to Covid

A number of performances at Adelaide Festival Centre venues have been postponed in light of the ongoing advice from SA Health and the State Emergency Controller.

24 hours ago
Alex Lahey
Alex Lahey Punks Out A New Version of The Ramones’ ‘Merry Christmas’

‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ is a brand new version of The Ramones’ Christmas song from Melbourne singer songwriter Alex Lahey.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Midnight Oil ‘First Nation’ With Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith

Midnight Oil have a video for ‘First Nation’, a song from their first album in 18 years, ‘The Makaratta Project’.

1 day ago
Drummer Queens
Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane To Debut Drummer Queens

Drummer Queens, a new original Australian theatre production, will premiere for performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2021.

1 day ago
Bruce Hearn
Bruce Hearn Debuts ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ Video

Former Strange Tenants member Bruce Hearn has debuted his version of Woody Guthrie’s ‘All You Fascists Bound To Lose’ in a new video with The Machinists.

1 day ago