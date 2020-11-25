Bluesfest Is Official All-Australian For 2021 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has announced that the 2021 music festival will now feature an all-Australian line-up.

Bluesfest 2020 international artists such as Patti Smith, George Benson and John Mayall were pushed to the 2021 event after the festival was cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus.

14 of the international acts had shows rescheduled for 2021. That included Gipsy Kings, Tori Kelly, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Amadou & Mariam, Larkin Poe, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, LP, The Marcus King Band, Morcheeba, The Wailers, Walter Trout, The War & Treaty, Allen Stone and Eagles of Death Metal.

Although a Coronavirus vaccine may be available by April, it will not be soon enough for the two doses people will have to take three weeks apart before immunity kicks in.

Bluesfest has now confirmed that all international acts rescheduled for 2021 have been cancelled.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bluesfest officially announces it will be an ALL-AUSSIE event in 2021! With our last three All-Aussie Artist announcements, your response and support has already been incredible. Thank you!

Bluesfest 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana. The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Church, Ian Moss, Jon Stevens, The Living End, The Black Sorrows, The Angels, Russell Morris, Tex Perkins and Ross Wilson.

Bluesfest is the Easter weekend in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

