Bluesfest Plows Forward With All-Australian Line-up Announcement for 2021 - Noise11.com

Bluesfest 2021 is a sure thing with potentially an all-Australian roster if international borders are not opened.

The latest additions to the Bluesfest 2020 line-up are:

OCEAN ALLEY

JOHN WILLIAMSON

TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK

JON STEVENS

JOSH TESKEY & ASH GRUNWALD

VIKA & LINDA

GARRETT KATO

MIA DYSON

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble says, “Time will tell, but It is being said that the 2021 Bluesfest line up is the greatest assembly of Australian artists to ever perform at one event. Ticket sales are showing that the Australian public is ready to celebrate safely and we are on target for a sell-out at our expected capacity. My focus right now is on bringing this festival home in 2021.“

The Bluesfest 2021 Line-up So far:

JIMMY BARNES

TASH SULTANA

ZIGGY ALBERTS

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

JOHN BUTLER

XAVIER RUDD

THE CAT EMPIRE

KASEY CHAMBERS

THE CHURCH

THE WAIFS

IAN MOSS

THE LIVING END

THE ANGELS

ROSS WILSON AND THE PEACENIKS

RUSSELL MORRIS

KEV CARMODY

TROY CASSAR-DALEY

BRIGGS

HIATUS KAIYOTE

KATE MILLER-HEIDKE

WEDDINGS PARTIES ANYTHING

THE BLACK SORROWS

THE BAMBOOS

CHAIN

BACKSLIDERS

ASH GRUNWALD

BLUE KING BROWN

MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA

HARTS PLAYS HENDRIX

JEFF LANG

NATHAN CAVALERI

MICH THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION

KIM CHURCHILL

HENRY WAGONS

MAMA KIN SPENDER

DAMI IM

PIERCE BROTHERS

EMILY WURRAMARA

RAY BEADLE

PACEY, KING & DOLEY

ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

KARA GRAINGER

HUSSY HICKS

ROSHANI

DANIEL CHAMPAGNE

LITTLE GEORGIA

BYRON BAY BUSKING COMPETITION

Pending international borders being open the International line-up so far:

BON IVER

PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND

GEORGE BENSON

KOOL &BTHE GANG

THE GIPSY KINGS

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

MORCHEEBA

JIMMIE VAUGHAN

JOHN MAYALL

TORI KELLY

BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE

LP

THE WAILERS PERFORM SONGS FROM ‘LEGEND’

TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

THE MARCUS KING BAND

BHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM

LARKIN POE

WALTER TROUT

THE WAR & TREATY

CORY HENRY & THE FUNK APOSTLES

Bluesfest is 1-5 April, 2021 in Byron Bay.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

<a href=”https://www.facebook.

Comments

comments