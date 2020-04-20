 Bob Dylan Handwritten Lyrics Go Up For Sale - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Handwritten Lyrics Go Up For Sale

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2020

in News

Bob Dylan’s original manuscripts for ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’, ‘Lay Lady Lay’ and ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics.

‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ is listed for as much as $2.2 million, while ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ is listed for $1.2 million.

‘Lay Lady Lay’ is the least expensive of the three items, as it’s listed for $650,000.

The auction also includes photos of the handwritten pages, which show where Dylan made amendments to his original song lyrics.

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for ‘Hey Jude’ recently sold at auction for $910,000.

The iconic song – which was released in August 1968 – is one of the Beatles’ most popular singles, and according to auction house Julien’s Auctions, the lyrics sold for nine times its original estimate in an online auction.

Speaking prior to the sale, Julien’s Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins said: “It’s obviously a very iconic song that everyone’s familiar with.

“These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they were recording it.”

Elsewhere, a drawing by John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono called ‘Bagism’ sold for $93,750, while an ashtray used by Ringo Starr at the Abbey Road recording studios in London was sold for $32,500.

The auction – which was staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s break-up – had initially been due to take place online and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square in New York.

However, it was made an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

music-news.com

