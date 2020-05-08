Bob Dylan Releases New Song False Prophet Ahead of ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Album

Bob Dylan has just released his third new song of 2020 ‘False Prophet’ and what we now also know is that Dylan has created the new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, his first album on original material since ‘Tempest’ in 2012.

Dylan has released two other songs so far in 2020 but neither indicated an album until now.

The first release ‘Murder So Foul’ was released on March 27 and at 16 minutes and 56 seconds is Dylan’s longest song eclipsing ‘Highlands’ at 16 minutes 31 seconds.

Leo Sayer dissected the song for Noise11.com.

A second song ‘I Contain Multitudes’ was released on 17 April. Its title was taken from the poem ‘Song of Myself’ by Walt Whitman.

