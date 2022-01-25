 Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

On Monday, executives at the music giant announced that they had finalised a deal with the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter to acquire all of his recorded body of work, beginning with his self-titled 1962 album and extending all the way through to 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.

In addition, Sony bosses have landed the rights to multiple future new releases.

“Columbia Records and Rob Stringer (chairman of Sony Music Group) have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records,” the 80-year-old in a statement. “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Dylan also indicated he will continue to collaborate with producers on a range of future catalogue reissues from his Bootleg Series, which began in 1991, and other projects.

Sources told editors at Variety the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million (£111 million – £148 million), though representatives declined to confirm a figure.

“Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership,” added Stringer. “Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius. The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Back in December 2020, Dylan sold his entire song catalogue to Universal Music Publishing.

