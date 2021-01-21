 Bob Dylan sued by estate of Desire album co-writer - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan sued by estate of Desire album co-writer

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2021

The estate of Jacques Levy is suing Bob Dylan for $US7.25m over the sale of his songwriting catalogue.

Jacques Levy, who died in 2004, co-wrote six songs on Bob Dylan’s 1976 ‘Desire’ album including the classic ‘Hurricane’. The family claims Dylan owes them 35% of income from the songs Hurricane, Isis, Mozambique; Oh, Sister; Joey, Romance in Durango and Black Diamond Bay.

Levy directed the Sam Shepard play ‘Red Cross’ and the 1969 Broadway hit ‘Oh Calcutta’. He also wrote The Byrds hit ‘Chestnut Mare’.

Dylan and Levy met through Roger McGuinn of The Byrds in 1974. The Byrds had also had hits with Dylan songs ‘All I Really Want To Do’ and ‘Mr Tambourine Man’.

Levy became stage director for Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour of 1975 and 1976. Until his death in 2004 he was a professor of English at New York’s Colgate University.

