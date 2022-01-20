Bob Evans Sidelined With Covid - Noise11.com

Bob Evans’ Melbourne show this weekend at the Northcote Social Club has been scrapped due to Covid.

Bob says both he and his wife as well as the kids have tested positive. The show has been rescheduled for April.

Bob posted:

Heya folks,

I have some unfortunate news that brings me no joy to tell you all, although I am quite sure after the last two years we have been through collectively, we have become a lot more resigned to receiving unfortunate news and perhaps a lot more prepared for it.

That damn bloody COVID has found its way into my home and I am left with no choice but to ONCE AGAIN postpone my “Tomorrowland Tour” show at the Northcote Social Club in Melbourne that was to be this Saturday night. Don’t worry, our symptoms are mild and myself, my wife and kids are all doing fine!

To be honest, I was already feeling quite uneasy about going ahead with this show anyway, given the current climate. It sat uncomfortably with me. I want to play a show when and where everyone can relax, have fun, be safe and enjoy themselves properly. We all deserve that after riding this slow wave of postponements together. I want that for you and for myself.

So here is the new date and ticketing info and everything you need to know….

WED 13TH APRIL – NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB

All ticket holders will receive an email from Oztix with details about the rescheduled date.

Tickets avail to the date are available here – https://tickets.northcotesocialclub.com/…/4aead2c7-cbbd…

As per usual, my endless gratitude goes out to the lovely folks who have continued to hang on to their tickets over the last 6 months. It means a lot. We have been through too much to cancel altogether so lets see each other again in the not too distant future and I will personally cheers every single fricken one of you in the room, that’s a promise!

Incidentally, I received my booster jab not long ago and feel good about the fact that the decision I made to get vaccinated has hopefully contributed to our family not adding any extra strain to a health care system that is already in crisis. My deep love and appreciation goes out to all the health care and frontline workers who may be reading this. You have my complete and utter admiration.

Cheers all and see you again very soon!

XXXBOBXXX