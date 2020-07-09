 Bob Marley Family Reimagines 'One Love' - Noise11.com
Bob Marley, Noise11, Photo

Bob Marley

Bob Marley Family Reimagines ‘One Love’

by Music-News.com on July 10, 2020

in News

Re-recording of iconic anthem will support UNICEF’s Reimagine campaign, a global fundraising appeal to respond, recover and reimagine a post-COVID-19 world fit for children.

Members of the Marley family will reimagine the late Bob Marley’s iconic anthem ‘One Love’ to support UNICEF’s work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music will release a new version of the seminal song on 17 July. All proceeds from the song and related activities will directly support Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children and to ensure the post-pandemic world is more fair and equal for every child.

Starting today, jewellery brand and UNICEF global partner Pandora will match every dollar donated by the public to ‘One Love’, up to the value of US$1 million.

“Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,” said Cedella Marley.

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, ‘One Love/People Get Ready’ is an iconic song for millions across the globe with its everlasting message to come together as one. The reimagined version of the song will be a true global anthem for 2020 featuring members of the Marley family, established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities.

“’One Love’ speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and co-operation,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children.”

COVID-19 has upended the lives of children around the world and exposed rampant inequalities both within and among countries. UNICEF estimates that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months – almost all of them (over 90 per cent) in low or lower-middle income countries – as the pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt services. Children are also extremely vulnerable to the indirect impacts of COVID-19, such as school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains.

In response, UNICEF has launched Reimagine — an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support UNICEF’s efforts to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently besieged by COVID-19.

The money raised from ‘One Love’ for Reimagine will help UNICEF respond to the immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families; support near term recovery efforts, including by supporting education, protection and healthcare systems; and further UNICEF work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children.

To support the song launch, social networking service TikTok will be hosting a special event and public challenge for fans around the time the song is launched. Additional details will be provided at a later date.

“We have a unique opportunity to chart a brighter future for the children and young people mostly likely to suffer its long-term consequences,” said Fore. “From ending violence, injustice and discrimination, to building fairer and more just societies, young people have made their message loud and clear. It is time for the rest of the world to hear it.”

Visit unicef.org/one-love for further information and to donate.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John with MSO 1986
Elton John To Stream 1986 Sydney Concert With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Elton John’s next live stream concert will be his 1986 Sydney show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

22 hours ago
Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup
The Rolling Stones To Share Criss Cross and Goats Head Soup Reissue Details

The Rolling Stones have issued a serious of tweets confirming a new song ‘Criss Cross’ is on the way and teasing the imminent release of an expanded ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

23 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Reschedules UK Shows To End of 2021

Elton John has postponed the homecoming U.K. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 day ago
Joe Porcaro
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr Turns 80 With An All-Starr Party

Ringo Starr is the first Beatle to turn 80 years old and he celebrated by streaming in his famous friends for an all-Starr performance.

2 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May’s Health Would Have Shut Down Queen Tour

Queen's scheduled European tour was doomed before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down due to Brian May's health, according to drummer Roger Taylor.

2 days ago
Charlie Daniels, noise11.com, music news
More Tributes To Charlie Daniels

More artists including Randy Travis and Mickey Gilley have paid tribute to Charlie Daniels who died from a stroke at age 83 on 6 July 2020.

3 days ago