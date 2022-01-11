 Bonnaroo 2022 Features Tool, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bonnaroo 2022 Features Tool, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Bonnaroo 2022 line-up has been announced with a list of acts set to party like its 2019.

The Tennessee music festival will feature Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Tool , Stevie Nicks and Australia’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flume and Tash Sultana.

Bonnaroo will be held June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP IS:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Melchor
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums

PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnaroo Cancelled Two Days Out From Event

Bonnaroo has been cancelled just days before the music festival was to get underway.

September 1, 2021
Tash Sultana performs at The Age Music Victoria Awards held at 170 Russell on Wednesday 16 November 2016 during Melbourne Music Week. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tash Sultana, Alison Wonderland and Rufus Du Sol To Play Bonnaroo

Australian acts Tash Sultana, Alison Wonderland and Rufus Du Sol as well as Alex Lahey have been chosen to play at Bonnaroo 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee.

January 10, 2018
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard
U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers To Play Bonnaroo

The initial lineup for Bonnaroo includes U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers as well as Australia's Flume.

January 14, 2017
Pearl Jam at Big Day Out
Pearl Jam Tame Impala To Play Bonnaroo

The lineup for this year's Bonnaroo Festival was announced late Tuesday night.

January 21, 2016
Courtney Barnett, music news, noise11.com
Courtney Barnett, DMAs, King Gizzard, Flume To Play Bonnaroo

America's summer music festival Bonnaroo has announced four Aussie acts for the June 2015 festival in Tennessee.

January 14, 2015
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Paul McCartney Weird Al ZZ Top Setlists From Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo 2013, held last weekend, is now just a memory but we've managed to track down set lists for six veteran artists who played the festival, including Paul McCartney's epic 38-song/3-hour show on Friday night.

June 20, 2013
Ted Dwane, Mumford and Sons, Laneway, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Mumford & Sons Update On Ted Dwane Operation

Mumford & Sons report that their bass player Ted Dwane is recovering well following his brain surgery this week and has now been discharged from hospital.

June 14, 2013