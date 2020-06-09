Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies Aged 69

Bonnie Pointer, of the legendary soul group The Pointer Sisters, has passed away at age 69. No cause of death has been given.

Sad News: Our sister Bonnie has passed away at the age of 69. https://t.co/VnopEyVGHn pic.twitter.com/nJSPiEbggV — The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) June 8, 2020

A statement at the Pointer Sisters website reads:

Singer, Patricia (Bonnie) Pointer, founding member of the famous sibling group The Pointer Sisters has died at the age of 69. Bonnie and her sisters began singing in her father’s church, The West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California. Her mother, the late Sarah Pointer, recalled in a 1974 interview “She had always told me, Mother, I want something for myself. I want to be somebody in this world”. Bonnie recorded five albums with her sisters and co-wrote the country hit “Fairytale” with sister Anita, which won the group their first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975. The song was later recorded by Elvis Presley. She left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a solo career with Motown. Her biggest hit was 1978’s “Heaven Must Have Sent You”, which remains a Disco Classic. Because of Bonnie’s talent, drive and determination the multi-Grammy winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune of spending two decades at the top of the charts and close to 50 years performing to sold out audiences around the world. Bonnie is pre-deceased by her sister June Pointer and is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer.

Patricia Eva Pointer was born on 11 July, 1950. She started singing with her sister June and by 1969 were known as the duo The Pointers. When sister Anita joined in 1970, they became The Pointers Sisters. Oldest sister Ruth joined in 1973 and released their first single ‘Yes We Can Can’.

Bonnie Pointer recorded three albums with her sisters released between 1973 and 1975. She went solo in 1978, signing with Motown. She retired from recording after three albums.

After leaving The Pointer Sisters the group scored a number of global hits with ‘Fire’, ‘He’s So Shy’, ‘Slow Hand’ and I’m So Excited’ without Bonnie.

