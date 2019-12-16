 Bono To Build Cultural Hub In Ireland - Noise11.com
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bono To Build Cultural Hub In Ireland

by Music-News.com on December 17, 2019

in News

U2 frontman Bono is reportedly teaming up with a property developer to build a cultural and wellness hub in his native Dublin, Ireland.

According to documents obtained by Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper, the musician and hotelier Paddy McKillen are planning to convert the former site of the Tramyard cafe, a venue in the suburb of Dalkey, into a leisure, health and cultural centre.

The star, real name Paul Hewson, was rumoured to have bought the site last year, and the documents show his and Paddy’s firm Clos Nua now owns the site and executives have applied for planning permission for a food, retail and leisure space, containing a “plant room and cultural venue”.

The application states that the venue could be used to host events such as talks, exhibitions, screenings and seminars.

“All manner of cultural uses are feasible within the space, which also has a generous lobby and bar area,” the submission reads. “The venue would be professionally operated and available for community use during festivals and events.”

Other proposals include a landscaped garden and a health centre offering, “local medical services, cosmetic technology, Pilates and yoga.”

According to the plans, the main building on the site will also include office space, and part of an existing cottage will be turned into a cafe and bar.

The original Tramyard cafe bar and restaurant was forced to close in 2016 due to an Irish High Court order relating to fire safety regulations.

music-news.com

