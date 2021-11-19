 Boom Crash Opera The Best Song for Post-Lock ‘Get Out Of The House’ - Noise11.com
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Boom Crash Opera The Best Song for Post-Lock ‘Get Out Of The House’

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2021

in News

Boom Crash Opera have a new live version of ‘Get Out Of The House’, coming on the same day Victoria drops most of its Covid restrictions.

‘Get Out Of The House’ was 1 1989 hit for Boom Crash Opera. The song peaked at no 24 in Australia. It was from the band’s second album ‘These Here Are Crazy Times’, which reached no 10 and sold over 100,000 copies in Australia.

Pete Farnan says, “I started Boom Crash Opera with Richard Pleasance in 1985. Here’s what randomly flashes through my mind: How lucky were we to find Dale Ryder. A full house at our first ever gig.

Boom Crash Opera will be releasing a six-track EP ‘Kick It Out … Live’ on 18 February 2022. The band will be live again from 4 December. https://boomcrashopera.com/tour

