Boy George To Headline Fantabulosa In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Boy George will be in Australia Fantabulosa, an event in recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Fabtabulosa will play Sydney and Melbourne in March. The event will also include performances by Mo’Ju, Odette and Courtney Act.

Boy George said today, “We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth. After decades of struggle for acceptance we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around the world.”

“FANTABULOSA will be about sophistication, high fashion, beautiful music and celebration, and I can’t wait.”

FANTABULOSA AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2022

Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Friday, 11 March 2022

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Melbourne – Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday, 18 March 2022

Saturday, 19 March 2022

