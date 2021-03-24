 Boy George To Release NFT - Noise11.com
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Boy George To Release NFT

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 25, 2021

in News

Boy George, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie, and more are set to release exclusive content on Crypto.com’s new NFT platform.

According to a press release, George will release exclusive content using “technology to combine his talents of music and visual art, bringing together animated and still versions of his own paintings together with his iconic songs.”George said: “I think life turned me into art. My role models were both artistic types and hard-working types. I’ve painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac. Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I’m mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced.”

As well as Boy George the likes of the hip-hop veteran, Richie, respectively, and Nathan Evans, are also collaborating with the invite-only platform, which launches on Friday (26.03.21).

Earlier this month, Kings of Leon became the world’s first band to ever release an album as an NFT (non-fungible token).

NFTs are a cryptocurrency that gives access to art, content, and tickets opposed to money.

Other big names to join the bandwagon include Post Malone, Charli XCX, Grimes, and her billionaire tech tycoon partner Elon Musk, who recently announced he’s selling a song about NFTs as an NFT.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George Took A Pay Cut To Stay On The Voice

Boy George apparently agreed to a pay cut from Australia's Channel Nine in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel of The Voice Australia.

October 9, 2020
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George Apologizes To Culture Club’s Jon Moss

Boy George met with his former Culture Club bandmate Jon Moss after realising he needed to "apologise for some things".

August 11, 2020
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George Chucks A Tantrum On Australian Radio Show

Boy George hung up on Australian breakfast radio host Neil Breen on Friday morning during a live interview.

July 6, 2020
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Even Boy George is getting a Biopic

A big screen biopic about the life of Boy George is in development.

May 31, 2019
Boy George
Boy George removes the make-up for Culture Club ‘Life’ video

While its hardly ‘Kiss Unmasked’ Boy George is seen without make-up and hat in the new Culture Club video ‘Life’.

December 19, 2018
Marilyn
Marilyn is back with a new Boy George produced song ‘All That Glitterz’

Marilyn has a new song ‘All That Glitterz’ produced by Boy George and sit sounds very, very Culture Club.

December 1, 2018
Culture Club Life
Here’s The First Culture Club Song In Nearly 20 Years

Culture Club have previewed their first album since 1999 with their first new song in nearly 20 years.

August 2, 2018