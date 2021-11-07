Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon - Noise11.com

American country star Brad Paisley has launched his own brand of bourbon ‘American Highway’.
“Bourbon is like songwriting, it’s a blend of things coming together to make something incredible,” said Paisley. “These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know.”
To age the whiskey the bourbon was placed in barrels and stored on a 53-fott semi-trailer that followed Paisley around American across 7314 miles and 25 states in 2019.
Just 30,000 bottles of the initial release were produced, the 96-proof blend has a suggested retail price of $99.99. The bourbon will be available in AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, TN, TX, WI and WV.
