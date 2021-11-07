 Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon - Noise11.com
Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

American country star Brad Paisley has launched his own brand of bourbon ‘American Highway’.

“Bourbon is like songwriting, it’s a blend of things coming together to make something incredible,” said Paisley. “These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know.”

To age the whiskey the bourbon was placed in barrels and stored on a 53-fott semi-trailer that followed Paisley around American across 7314 miles and 25 states in 2019.

Just 30,000 bottles of the initial release were produced, the 96-proof blend has a suggested retail price of $99.99. The bourbon will be available in AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, TN, TX, WI and WV.

