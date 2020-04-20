 Brandon Flowers Won't Allow His Kids To Listen To Morrissey - Noise11.com
Brandon Flowers

Brandon Flowers Won’t Allow His Kids To Listen To Morrissey

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2020

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers has revealed he refuses to expose his children to Morrissey’s music because of his political views – but he still admires the former Smiths star’s song-writing abilities.

Discussing Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr’s surprise appearance during the Killers’ Glastonbury set in 2019, Brandon reflected: “I don’t think Marr should be held back because of Morrissey, so I don’t regret it.”

Asked whether he’s able to separate Morrissey’s artistic talents from his controversial views, the Killers star told the Sunday Times newspaper: “It is difficult to separate it from him, and I’m not going around playing the music in front of my kids, but…

“Pick a song! Pick ‘What She Said’. If ‘What She Said’ came on the radio with my kids, I wouldn’t change it. It’s still an amazing song, so I’m not that serious, where I would change the station.”

Brandon – who has Ammon, 12, Gunnar, 10, and Henry, nine – also insisted he won’t destroy his Smiths CDs, despite his opposition to Morrissey’s views.

He said: “I don’t agree with him, but I’m not going to burn my CDs by the Smiths or anything.”

Meanwhile, Brandon also revealed he wants his music to reflect where’s he at in his own life at the time.

He explained: “I’m proud of things I’ve done before, but I’m not 20 any more.

“I’m just not. And I don’t like the idea of sticking to one branch just because that’s what made you famous. So I asked myself if these new songs can sustain me in my forties. I’m serious.

“I want to go forward.”

