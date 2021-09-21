Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock Get Together Again For Two Amigos Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock have been mates for more than half a century. 52 years ago they were in the band Axiom together. In 2022 they will be together again for another round of the Two Amigos tour across Australia.

Cadd and Shorrock will take a five piece band on tour. The shows will be in a Covid safe environment. Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.

Fans are also strongly advised to use the official ticket links and not to buy tickets from so called “reselling” websites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary for tickets that may turn out to be fake.

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock dates are:

Thursday, 17 March 2022

Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane Qld

Friday, 18 March 2022

Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD

Saturday, 19 March 2022

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Thursday, 28 April 2022

The Capital, Bendigo VIC

Friday, 29 April 2022

The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 30 April 2022

The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 1 May 2022

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Sunday, 22 May 2022 (3pm)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday, 3 June 2022

Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld

Saturday, 4 June 2022

The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Sunday, 5 June 2022

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

