Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock Get Together Again For Two Amigos Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock have been mates for more than half a century. 52 years ago they were in the band Axiom together. In 2022 they will be together again for another round of the Two Amigos tour across Australia.
Cadd and Shorrock will take a five piece band on tour. The shows will be in a Covid safe environment. Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.
Fans are also strongly advised to use the official ticket links and not to buy tickets from so called “reselling” websites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary for tickets that may turn out to be fake.
Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock dates are:
Thursday, 17 March 2022
Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane Qld
Friday, 18 March 2022
Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD
Saturday, 19 March 2022
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Wednesday, 27 April 2022
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Thursday, 28 April 2022
The Capital, Bendigo VIC
Friday, 29 April 2022
The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, 30 April 2022
The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
Sunday, 1 May 2022
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Sunday, 22 May 2022 (3pm)
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday, 3 June 2022
Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld
Saturday, 4 June 2022
The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD
Sunday, 5 June 2022
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook