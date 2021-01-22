Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd will return to Australia to tour from March with Russell Morris.

Cadd and Morris toured together in 2019 and have been mates for nearly 60 years. When Brian and Russell tour together, they also play together and give the fans a setlist of classics.

Brian says, “It is rare and enjoyable to spend 90-minutes on the stage every night with someone who has travelled the same musical road and number of years as I have. It makes the musical highlights, the songs, and the silliness all that much more fun. Come and see what we mean!”

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris dates are:

Wednesday 3rd March 2021

Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON VIC

Thursday 4th March 2021

West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL VIC

Friday 5th March 2021

Shoppingtown Hotel, DONCASTER VIC

Saturday 6th March 2021

Village Green Hotel, MULGRAVE VIC

Sunday 7th March 2021

Palms at Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

Tuesday 16th March 2021

Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW

Wednesday 17th March 2021

Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW

Thursday 18th March 2021

Centro CBD Event Centre, WOLLONGONG NSW

Friday 19th March 2021

The CUBE, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW

Saturday 20th March 2021

Twin Towns, TWEED HEADS NSW

