Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd will return to Australia to tour from March with Russell Morris.
Cadd and Morris toured together in 2019 and have been mates for nearly 60 years. When Brian and Russell tour together, they also play together and give the fans a setlist of classics.
Brian says, “It is rare and enjoyable to spend 90-minutes on the stage every night with someone who has travelled the same musical road and number of years as I have. It makes the musical highlights, the songs, and the silliness all that much more fun. Come and see what we mean!”
Brian Cadd and Russell Morris dates are:
Wednesday 3rd March 2021
Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON VIC
Thursday 4th March 2021
West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL VIC
Friday 5th March 2021
Shoppingtown Hotel, DONCASTER VIC
Saturday 6th March 2021
Village Green Hotel, MULGRAVE VIC
Sunday 7th March 2021
Palms at Crown, MELBOURNE VIC
Tuesday 16th March 2021
Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW
Wednesday 17th March 2021
Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW
Thursday 18th March 2021
Centro CBD Event Centre, WOLLONGONG NSW
Friday 19th March 2021
The CUBE, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW
Saturday 20th March 2021
Twin Towns, TWEED HEADS NSW
