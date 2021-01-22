 Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour - Noise11.com
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Brian Cadd and Russell Morris photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2021

in News

Brian Cadd will return to Australia to tour from March with Russell Morris.

Cadd and Morris toured together in 2019 and have been mates for nearly 60 years. When Brian and Russell tour together, they also play together and give the fans a setlist of classics.

Brian says, “It is rare and enjoyable to spend 90-minutes on the stage every night with someone who has travelled the same musical road and number of years as I have. It makes the musical highlights, the songs, and the silliness all that much more fun. Come and see what we mean!”

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris dates are:

Wednesday 3rd March 2021
Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON VIC

Thursday 4th March 2021
West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL VIC

Friday 5th March 2021
Shoppingtown Hotel, DONCASTER VIC

Saturday 6th March 2021
Village Green Hotel, MULGRAVE VIC

Sunday 7th March 2021
Palms at Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

Tuesday 16th March 2021
Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW

Wednesday 17th March 2021
Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW

Thursday 18th March 2021
Centro CBD Event Centre, WOLLONGONG NSW

Friday 19th March 2021
The CUBE, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW

Saturday 20th March 2021
Twin Towns, TWEED HEADS NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan sued by estate of Desire album co-writer

The estate of Jacques Levy is suing Bob Dylan for $US7.25m over the sale of his songwriting catalogue.

10 hours ago
Jimmie Rodgers
50s Pop Star Jimmie Rodgers Dies At Age 87

Jimmie Rodgers, the folk and pop star of the 50s and 60s best known for the hit song ‘Honeycomb’, has died at age 87 in the USA.

1 day ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Now Listen … Eagle Rock Turns 50 and Ross Wilson Talks About Its Origins

Daddy Cool’s iconic ‘Eagle Rock’ is a song based on sexual innuendo or to be perfectly blunt, it’s a song about rooting.

2 days ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Barry Gibb ‘Greenfields’ Is Australia’s No 1 Album

Barry Gibb scores his first ever solo No.1 Album in Australia this week with a collection of re-recorded Bee Gees tracks alongside multiple artists on "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook 1'.

4 days ago
Phil Spector
Legendary Producer And (Murderer) Phil Spector Dead At 81 From Covid-19

Phil Spector, the legendary record producer known for his ‘Wall of Sound’ is dead at 81 after contracting Covid-19.

4 days ago
Gerry and the Pacemakers (Gerry Marsden centre)
Gerry Marsden Laid To Rest

Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers, who passed away on January 3, aged 78, after suffering a heart infection, was remembered in a service at a church near the River Mersey in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday (16.01.21).

5 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recording Rights

Mick Fleetwood is the latest superstar to sell his catalogue. Fleetwood, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has handed over his future royalties from his recorded works to BMG.

6 days ago