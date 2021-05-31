Brian Cadd Is Planning A Show On His Own - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd has sprung a surprise stand-alone show for Memo Music Hall in June.
The Australian songwriting legend is currently on the Apia Good Times tour with Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Ms. Wendy Matthews.
The hometown performance at Memo Music Hall will feature the Brian Cadd Band and more than 50 years of Cadd hits dating back to Axiom crossing over from the 60s to the 70s through to the recent ‘Silver City’ album recorded in Nashville.
TIMES:
Doors 4PM, Showtime 5-7PM
TICKETS:
$65/55/45+bf
