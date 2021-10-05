Brian Canham Gets Pseudo Echo Active In the Studio Again - Noise11.com

Brian Canham has revealed he has another new Pseudo Echo album on the way.

Canham has kept active during the world’s longest lockdown in Melbourne with three albums ‘Acoustica’ (2020), ‘After Party’ (2020) and ‘1990 The Lost Album Demos’ (2021).

Brian announced today:

REALLY EXCITED to be back in the studio working on some NEW RECORDINGS !

There are some songs Pseudo Echo have been performing over the years in our live shows, that have never been included on any official releases.

Now they are about to be released as “studio” recordings.

Stand by

Pseudo Echo’s first album ‘Autumnal Park’ was released in 1984. It featured the Top 10 hit for Pseudo Echo ‘Listening’.

