 Brian Canham Gets Pseudo Echo Active In the Studio Again - Noise11.com
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Pseudo Echo at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Gets Pseudo Echo Active In the Studio Again

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

Brian Canham has revealed he has another new Pseudo Echo album on the way.

Canham has kept active during the world’s longest lockdown in Melbourne with three albums ‘Acoustica’ (2020), ‘After Party’ (2020) and ‘1990 The Lost Album Demos’ (2021).

Brian announced today:

REALLY EXCITED to be back in the studio working on some NEW RECORDINGS !
There are some songs Pseudo Echo have been performing over the years in our live shows, that have never been included on any official releases.
Now they are about to be released as “studio” recordings.
Stand by

Pseudo Echo’s first album ‘Autumnal Park’ was released in 1984. It featured the Top 10 hit for Pseudo Echo ‘Listening’.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gahan by Spencer Ostrander
Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Drops Cat Power Composed ‘Metal Heart’

‘Metal Heart’, the first song from Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan’s solo album ‘Imposter’ was written by Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power).

11 hours ago
Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award
Andrew Farriss Clocks Up Over 1 Billion Streams For Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’

‘Break My Heart’, the Dua Lipa hit based around Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence’s INXS classic ‘Break My Heart’ has been streaming over one billion times earning Farriss a round thing from APRA.

11 hours ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg To Guest Judge Australian Music Prize

Billy Bragg has agreed to be the guest international judge for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

12 hours ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth To Retire From Music

David Lee Roth's next stop is Springfield, USA. He is off to join Grandpa Simpson at the Springfield Retirement Castle.

1 day ago
Yes The Quest
Yes Debut 21st Album ‘The Quest’

Yes has delivered their 21st studio album ‘The Quest’ with the line-up of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

2 days ago
Dave Graney and Clare Moore
Dave Graney and Clare Moore Get Funny During Lockdown

For Dave Graney and Clare Moore, writing new songs during lockdown was no different than before lockdown.

2 days ago