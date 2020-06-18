 Brian Mannix Has Made An Album With The Androids - Noise11.com
Brian Mannix and the Androids

Brian Mannix Has Made An Album With The Androids

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2020

in News

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some people have too much time on their hands. Two of those people are Brian Mannix and Tim Henwood.

Brian is the artist formerly known as the lead singer of Uncanny X-Men, Tim fronts the Androids. Tim Henwood called Brian Mannix, or Brian called Tim, they really can’t remember.

The end result is a brand new album of brand old songs with Brian Mannix fronting The Androids. (The rumour of an album by Tim fronting Uncanny X-Men may also be in the facts, and if so, that will be amazing because I just made it up).

The 10-song album is called ‘Hit Me’ (It should have been called ‘Fuck Me’ because, fuck me, check out the tracklisting:

Rebel Yell
We’re Not Gonna Take It
Baby One More Time
Casey’s Mum
Here Comes The Day Again
Do It With Madonna
School’s Out
TNT
Pretty Vacant
Rock n Roll Outlaw

Major Tim to Ground Control..

Here’s an update on what I’ve been up to in “iso” including the Brian Mannix And The…

Posted by Tim Henwood on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 We Will Rock You Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Is Loving Students Covering ‘I’m Still Standing’

Elton John has invited a class of British schoolchildren to a future concert after he was "blown away" by their version of his hit I'm Still Standing.

4 hours ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky Team For ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ Album

Just one week after Paul Kelly released his iso album ’40 Days’ he is back with another album announcement. ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ with Paul Grabowsky will be released on July 31.

10 hours ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Launches Youth To The Front Fund

Nile Rodgers is pushing to end systematic racism with his We Are Family Foundation's new Youth to the Front Fund.

15 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tennessee Fans Want Confederate Statures Replaced With Dolly Parton Statues

A Dolly Parton fan has launched an online petition urging officials to replace statues of controversial Confederate figures with monuments to the country queen.

17 hours ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
Spike Lee Has Directed A Television Version Of David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’

David Byrne’s Broadway production of ‘American Utopia’ has been made into a television event.

1 day ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Delivers Iso Version of his Van Halen Classic ‘Right Now’

Sammy Hagar has delivered an iso-version of his Van Halen classic ‘Right Now’ almost 30 years after the first release of the song.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney Flaming Pie
Paul McCartney To Release Deluxe Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney has released details of his next archival release, the ‘Flaming Pie’ expanded edition box set.

4 days ago