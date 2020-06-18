Brian Mannix Has Made An Album With The Androids

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some people have too much time on their hands. Two of those people are Brian Mannix and Tim Henwood.

Brian is the artist formerly known as the lead singer of Uncanny X-Men, Tim fronts the Androids. Tim Henwood called Brian Mannix, or Brian called Tim, they really can’t remember.

The end result is a brand new album of brand old songs with Brian Mannix fronting The Androids. (The rumour of an album by Tim fronting Uncanny X-Men may also be in the facts, and if so, that will be amazing because I just made it up).

The 10-song album is called ‘Hit Me’ (It should have been called ‘Fuck Me’ because, fuck me, check out the tracklisting:

Rebel Yell

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Baby One More Time

Casey’s Mum

Here Comes The Day Again

Do It With Madonna

School’s Out

TNT

Pretty Vacant

Rock n Roll Outlaw

Major Tim to Ground Control.. Here’s an update on what I’ve been up to in “iso” including the Brian Mannix And The… Posted by Tim Henwood on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

