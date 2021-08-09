 Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers 'Fruit Cakes' - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers ‘Fruit Cakes’

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2021

in News

Queen’s Brian May has labelled anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists as “fruitcakes”.

Eric Clapton said in July he will not play live shows that require attendees to show proof they have received the vaccine for Covid-19, stating, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Now, May has revealed in an interview that despite his admiration for his fellow musician, they have significant differences in their approach.

“I love Eric Clapton,” May told The Independent. “He’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

The 74-year-old also threw his support behind the science of the Covid-19 vaccine, and hit out at those who claimed there was a conspiracy theory behind them that was killing people off.

“There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps,” he noted. “On the whole, they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

May suffered a heart attack and had three stents put in after the incident in May 2020, following which he became a “health and exercise addict”.

Noise11.com

