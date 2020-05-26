 Brian May Overwhelmed By Support - Noise11.com
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman

Brian May, Queen. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Overwhelmed By Support

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2020

in News

Queen rocker Brian May is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love and support he has received from fans following his heart attack scare.

The 72-year-old returned to social media on Tuesday to thank fans for their support and well-wishes, as he likened the messages to reading funeral tributes.

It comes after he revealed he had suffered the mild cardiac episode in a video on Instagram, in which he clarified a past post indicating that he’d been hospitalised after ripping his “gluteus maximus” to “shreds” while gardening earlier this month.

Admitting he was “battling things” as he continues to recover from the health crisis, May said: “I’m overwhelmed and really, more than touched by the torrent of love and support that’s come back at me after all the coverage in the press, I really didn’t expect all that.

“As you can see I’m OK… my email box and everything else is so full of incredible messages, I will never ever be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you all here.

“This is going to sound really strange but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes,” the We Will Rock You star added. “I often think that at funerals, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone but he or she can’t hear it.

“I’m lucky, I got to hear it – so my life is complete. Yeah, I’m sorry if that sounds weird, but I can’t compare it with anything.”

Opening up about his recovery, May assured followers he is “taking it easy and doing physio”.

“But thank you thank you thank you, that’s all I can say, for the fantastic amount of love you’ve given me. It’s really appreciated, I will never forget it,” he concluded.

