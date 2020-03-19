 Brian May Plays You Some Lounge Room Rock While He Self Isolates - Noise11.com
Adam Lambert fronting Queen in Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Brian May Plays You Some Lounge Room Rock While He Self Isolates

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2020

in News

Like all of us, Brian May of Queen can’t go out, so he is streaming in something new for you.

On Instagram he posted, “In my living room at home – where else ?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on IG is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan ? This is my contribution to the Common Good tonight. A raw cheer-up outburst. Living Room Rock ! IG-ROCK ! Is this the future ? To all you folks out there feeling as disorientated as I do – let’s isolate together !!! And keep rockin’ together !! OK ? With love. Yours truly – your friendly neighbourhood chap who clearly imagines he’s in Hawaii !!! Apologies for the annoying opening ‘So’ – yes, I know. But my this was a big ‘SO !’ – so maybe I can be forgiven. It will be the last one – I promise. Thanks”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram

In my living room at home – where else ?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on IG is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan ? This is my contribution to the Common Good tonight. A raw cheer-up outburst. Living Room Rock ! IG-ROCK ! Is this the future ? To all you folks out there feeling as disorientated as I do – let’s isolate together !!! And keep rockin’ together !! OK ? With love. Yours truly – your friendly neighbourhood chap who clearly imagines he’s in Hawaii !!! Apologies for the annoying opening ‘So’ – yes, I know. But my this was a big ‘SO !’ – so maybe I can be forgiven. It will be the last one – I promise. Thanks to LYNN from Hawaii for the colourful attire. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

