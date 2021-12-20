 Brian May Reveals He Can Play Guitar After Covid - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Reveals He Can Play Guitar After Covid

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2021

in News

Brian May have popped up a video showing he can play guitar after covid but as he says “it would probably help if you could play it before”.

May contracted covid after attending a party where everyone was triple jabbed. “It seemed like a safe situation. What could possibly go wrong,” he said in his video message to fans.

May attended the party on a Saturday and on Sunday felt a bit of a cough. Monday we started to have symptoms, thinking maybe we have the flu or whatever. We were testing the whole time and testing negative. On Tuesday I hear people from the party had already tested positive. They had been testing negative up to this point as well. Tuesday night we tested ourselves once more and we were both positive. It took that long, Saturday to Tuesday for the test to show anything.

Brian said he had two horrendous days, like the worst flu you can imagine.

By day 7 Brian said he felt pretty good, and pretty good the last couple of days but there are so many people in hospital now who weren’t jabbed and are right on the line between life and death.

Brian says he body recovered fast because he had three Pfizer jabs. “If you are not jabbed if you are not already. I lost one of my very best friends in the early days to Covid. In 6 days it killed him. It didn’t kill me”.

