 Brian May Signals Queen Touring Days May Be Over - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Signals Queen Touring Days May Be Over

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2021

in News

Brian May has warned “there’s a possibility” Queen will never tour again.

Queen’s tour with Adam Lambert was delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guitar hero has insisted “people have to face up” to the fact arena shows might never happen again because of the unpredictable nature of the virus.

Brian is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “Things don’t look good at the moment, it’s tough.

“The arena touring that we did was amazing.

There’s a possibility that we’ll never be able to do it again.

“People have to face up to that it’s possible, this virus is very clever and it’s evolving faster than we can put up our defences.”

May has thought about putting on a Queen live-stream gig, but admitted it would be “harder” for the ‘We Will Rock You’ band because their shows are so “interactive” with the crowd.

He added: “We’ve postponed our big tour of Europe and the UK again – that’s going to be 2022. I hope I’m still alive to do it!

“It’s like another universe that we can’t quite touch right now.

“I suppose we could do a Queen virtual concert – probably harder for us than most because the Queen thing is very interactive.”

Brian revealed earlier this year that the group – which also includes drummer Roger Taylor – are considering releasing a recording of one of their first gigs.

The musician heard a tape of the band performing at Imperial College London, a recording he didn’t know existed, and he thinks its something they should be proud of.

He said: “We’re debating what to do with it. A few years ago we’d have felt very protective and thought, ‘Nobody should hear this because we’re very rough.’

“But now, in the position that we are in our lives, we feel forgiving. We’re not ashamed of where we were at that time. It was us against the world.”

However, Brian admitted he’s reluctant because he feels protective over late frontman Freddie Mercury and the fact the singer’s voice wasn’t as powerful as it was in his prime.

He said: “Freddie had all the will and charisma and passion but he didn’t have the opportunity to harness that voice yet.

“Which makes me hesitate a little bit, because I’m not sure Freddie would be that happy hearing himself at this stage.

“But strangely, if he were alive and sitting here at this moment, he’d probably be the same as me, ‘Oh darling, we were kids.’ “

2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the band – which also included bassist John Deacon, who is now retired – but Brian insisted it wasn’t something that he and bandmate Roger Taylor wanted to celebrate.

He said: “Everybody else can celebrate it if they want. We’d rather just celebrate being here and being alive.”

Taylor added: “We didn’t want to draw attention to how fucking ancient we are.”

Meanwhile, Roger revealed fans could hear some new music from the group featuring Adam.

He said: “We did record a song which we haven’t actually finished. It’s very good… I can’t remember what it’s called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it.”

Asked if he’d like to make a new Queen album, he replied: “It would be nice to do some stuff. I wouldn’t rule it out.

“Adam has said, ‘Any time you want me to sing on something…’ If the other two decide ‘Let’s do something’, I’d be there.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

3 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Premieres Controversial Henson Cargill Classic ‘Skip A Rope’

Marty Stuart has a new song. ‘Skip A Rope’ is the third marker for the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’ project.

7 hours ago
Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Francis Rossi On Status Quo Touring Future

Francis Rossi says the "uppermost thought" on his mind with regards to how much longer Status Quo can tour is the "physicality" of their live shows.

13 hours ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Orders Rarities Locked Until After His Death

Robert Plant has told his kids to open up his vault of unreleased music and more to the public for free when he dies.

15 hours ago
Spiff and Fifi
Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

In 1990 Fiona Horne started what would be the majority of her 1990s fronting Sydney’s Def FX. In the late 80s, Dave Hopkins was creating skate-punk in Hellmenn. Now is 2021 Fiona and Dave are Spiff & Fifi and they are covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Turns 80 – 10 Fun Facts About Bob

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

2 days ago
To celebrate the launch of a new range of collectable coins celebrating iconic British band, The Who, co-founder and lead singer of The Who Roger Daltrey visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins.
The Who Are Making Money

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

2 days ago