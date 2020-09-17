 Briggs Painting Makes Finals for Archibald Prize - Noise11.com
Briggs Painting Makes Finals for Archibald Prize

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2020

in News

A painting by Sydney visual artist Scott Marsh of rapper/entertainer Briggs has made the finals for the 2020 Archibald Prize.

“Pretty bloody excited my portrait of Briggs ‘Salute of gentle frustration’ has been listed as a finalist in this years Archibald Prize,” Scott Marsh said in a social media post.

Briggs is likewise impressed posting, “Congrats to my mate Scott Marsh! His painting is a finalist in this years #ArchibaldPrize!”

The Archibald Prize exhibition is open to the public from 26 September to 10 January 2021 at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

