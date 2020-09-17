Briggs Painting Makes Finals for Archibald Prize

A painting by Sydney visual artist Scott Marsh of rapper/entertainer Briggs has made the finals for the 2020 Archibald Prize.

“Pretty bloody excited my portrait of Briggs ‘Salute of gentle frustration’ has been listed as a finalist in this years Archibald Prize,” Scott Marsh said in a social media post.

Pretty bloody excited my portrait of Briggs ‘Salute of gentle frustration’ has been listed as a finalist in this years Archibald Prize.

😁💪🏼 #7thtimelucky #archibaldprize #archibald2020 #briggs #icecube Posted by Scott Marsh on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Briggs is likewise impressed posting, “Congrats to my mate Scott Marsh! His painting is a finalist in this years #ArchibaldPrize!”

Congrats to my mate Scott Marsh! His painting is a finalist in this years #ArchibaldPrize! Posted by Briggs on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

The Archibald Prize exhibition is open to the public from 26 September to 10 January 2021 at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments