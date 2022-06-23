 Bring Me The Horizon Have New Song Set To Go - Noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon will release their next single, ‘Strangers’, on July 6.

Bring Me The Horizon have shared a clip of frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist and backing vocalist Jordan Fish singing along to the track and confirmed the release date.

They sing in the clip shared on their social media pages: “We’re just a room full of strangers / Looking for something to save us / Alone together, we’re dying to live and we’re living to die / Dying to live, living to die / We’re just a room full of strangers.”

Oli and co had debuted ‘Strangers’ at their Malta Weekender last month.

However, that version wasn’t as stripped-back as the latest clip.

It will mark the band’s first single of 2022.

However, Bring Me The Horizon have been featured on several tracks this year, including the ballad ‘Bad Life’ with Swedish pop star Sigrid, ‘Maybe’ with Machine Gun Kelly’ and Tom Morello’s ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’.

BMTH also joined forces with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his mega-hit ‘Bad Habits’, which they performed together at the BRIT Awards in February.

‘Strangers’ and 2021’s ‘DiE4u’ will be featured on their next EP in the ‘Post Human’ series.

The first, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, was released in 2020.

Frontman Oli previously revealed they have “a lot” of tunes in the bag, but they are being “picky” about what makes the final cut.

Meanwhile, Ed has already been planning a new song with BMTH.

Oli told BANG Showbiz: “We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too.”

