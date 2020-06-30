 BRIT Awards Postponed Until 2021 - Noise11.com
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards Postponed Until 2021

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2020

in News

The 2021 edition of the BRIT Awards has been pushed back from its traditional February date to May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers at U.K. music body, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), announced the move to 11 May on Monday after consulting with top U.K. music figures, sponsors, and broadcasters at the ITV network.

BPI chiefs said that the “safety and logistical considerations” of staging a major awards bash in February would be too tough and that global superstars may not be able to attend should it be held in February.

Geoff Taylor, the BPI and BRIT Awards’ Chief Executive, explained in a statement: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.”

Lewis Capaldi and British rapper Dave were the big winners at this year’s ceremony, which took place in February just before the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. Lewis took home two prizes, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year for Someone You Loved, while Dave’s LP Psychodrama won the prestigious British Album of the Year honour.

The organisers of Britain’s top songwriting prizegiving, the Ivor Novello Awards, also announced on Monday that their ceremony will no longer go ahead on 2 September, although the winners will be announced on that date.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

