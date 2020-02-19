Brit Awards, The Complete Winners List

The Brit Awards are over for another year. Here is the complete winners list.
MALE SOLO ARTIST
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
SONG OF THE YEAR
AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”
BEST GROUP
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dave – “Psychodrama” – WINNER
Harry Styles – “Fine Line”
Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”
Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”
Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator – WINNER
