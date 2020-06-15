Britain’s Ray Frost Finishes Off Unreleased Daryl Braithwaite Penned Song - Noise11.com

British singer songwriter Ray Frost has recorded an unreleased song co-written by Daryl Braithwaite.
‘You Had Me Runnin’ is from the upcoming Ray Frost album ‘In My Life’.
Ray found the song when he contacted his cousin Oliver Jones to produce his new album. “I found an old demo of mine I had stored away which had a great chorus,” Jones said in a statement to Noise11.com. “Ray expanded on the verses that Daryl Braithwaite had originally written and the rest just fell into place”.
The track was produced by Jones, the brother of Daniel Jones of Savage Garden. Oliver had worked with Daryl on 2013’s ‘Forever The Tourist’.
Listen to ‘You Had Me Runnin’ by Ray Frost here:
Meanwhite, Daryl Braithwaite’s new song ‘Love Songs’ is also out now.
