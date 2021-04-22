British India Reunite - Noise11.com

British India have reformed and the band will once again include founding member Nic Wilson.

British India announced they were reforming and plan to play a gig in Melbourne in June.

REUNITED! Very excited to announce we’ll be back onstage for the first time in two years playing a hometown show at 170… Posted by British India on Thursday, 22 April 2021

British India formed in Melbourne in 2004. The first album ‘Guillotine’ was released in 2007 but didn’t get much action. The next four albums all went Top 10 on the ARIA album chart in Australia.

British India will play 170 Russell on 25 June 2021.

