 Britney Spears' Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2021

in News

Britney Spears’s co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar’s personal saga.

In court last month, the singer testified she wants her 13-year-old conservatorship agreement to go away, insisting she wants her life back.

Britney claimed her conservators limited the time she could spend with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her sons, made her work when she didn’t want to and even refused to let her remove a contraceptive device after she made it clear she wanted more children.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jodi has alleged she was targeted by Britney fans, who have threatened violence and death, after the conservatorship hearing was “illegally” broadcast online, and the singer’s team have urged her to seek 24/7 security “to protect her from harm” until she can make necessary improvements to her home and office.

The court must approve the expenditure.

In the documents, Jodi makes it clear she is not the villain, explaining that although Britney is displeased with the current state of her conservatorship, she has personally asked Jodi to stay on as conservator.

Jodi has maintained she had no control over Britney’s birth control and other personal issues, and indicated the singer’s father, Jamie, makes all the decisions that have any links to her welfare and finances.

Jodi has asked local sheriff’s deputies to add a patrol to her home, but really wants proper protection.

The filing reads: “It’s in Ms. Spears’s best interest if those around her are not placed in any danger…

“There are grave concerns regarding the safety of (Jodi) and counsel involved in this highly-publicized matter arising from a drastic increase of threats of violence and death since the June 23, 2021, unsealed status hearing.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Diplo
Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

Diplo has been hit with another sex assault lawsuit from a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex – and recorded it.

4 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

7 hours ago
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

21 hours ago
Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com images
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is suing the singer over an alleged dog attack.

1 day ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
Brooke Taylor Replaces Brooke Russell In Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Melbourne singer songwriter Brooke Taylor has joined Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission replacing the other Brooke, Brooke Russell.

2 days ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears

Courtney Love has performed an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’.

3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song

Jennifer Lopez appears to be channelling her feelings about her broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez into a new song all about overcoming the fear of moving on.

3 days ago