 Britney Spears Conservatorship Extended - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Conservatorship Extended

by Music-News.com on May 4, 2020

in News

Britney Spears’ long-time care manager Jodi Montgomery has had her role extended until at least August 22 following an order by judge Brenda Penny.

The extension was granted after the judge determined that a hearing cannot take place at present due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ reports.

Jodi has served as Britney’s conservator since last year, when Britney’s father stepped down from the role.

The decision to extend Britney’s conservatorship was taken shortly after the pop star revealed she accidentally burnt down her private gym.

Britney Spears revealed via Instagram that she’s only just returned to her home workout station, after she accidentally burnt most of her gym equipment.

Britney – who has Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently told fans in a video update: “Hey, guys! I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for, like, six months, because I burned my gym down unfortunately.

“I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down…”

Fortunately no one was hurt in the fire.

Britney captioned the post: “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt .

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!

“But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.

“Pssss I like working out better outside anyways (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

12 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Home Intruder Is A Repeat Offender

The man who broke into Eminem's house last week was previously arrested for targeting the rapper in a separate home invasion attempt.

16 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

3 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

4 days ago
Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Says Fame Quarantined Him Decades Ago

Eminem isn't struggling to adjust to the coronavirus lockdown because fame has had him "quarantined" for years.

5 days ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

6 days ago
Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home

Neil Finn’s latest At Home episode is a cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’.

April 27, 2020