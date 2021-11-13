Britney Spears Free From Her Conservatorship After 13 Years - Noise11.com

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been terminated after 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday that the legal arrangement should be terminated, effective immediately.

The decision will be life-changing for the singer, who will have control of her finances and personal affairs for the first time since the conservatorship was set up in 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said in court, reports The New York Times.

The ruling comes months after the 39-year-old pop star addressed the arrangement publicly for the first time during a court hearing in June. During her testimony, she likened the conservatorship to abuse and asked for it to be terminated without her having to undergo mental evaluations.

Judge Penny granted her wish on Friday, saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Britney, stating that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.

John Zabel, the accountant who temporarily took control of the singer’s estate in September when her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship, will retain some powers. He will help settle ongoing financial issues relating to the case, help execute estate planning, and transfer outside assets into an existing trust for Britney, according to the publication.

Many #FreeBritney campaigners, who have been calling for the end of the conservatorship for years, celebrated Britney’s victory outside the courthouse on Friday, while the star’s fiance Sam Asghari took to Instagram to post the word “Freedom”. In the caption, he wrote, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

Britney has yet to comment on the ruling.

Another hearing has been set for 8 December to resolve any outstanding financial matters.

