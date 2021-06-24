 Britney Spears Says She Never Believed Paris Hilton Abuse Story - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Says She Never Believed Paris Hilton Abuse Story

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2021

in News

Britney Spears kept secret her objections to her conservatorship because she “didn’t believe any” of Paris Hilton’s claims about her abuse at boarding school.

The hotel heiress went public with her allegations about her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she claimed she was “verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis” by “evil and sadistic” staff ” when she was 16.

Britney explained during her explosive court hearing into her conservatorship on Wednesday that her scepticism about Paris’ allegations made her fearful the public would see her as a pampered celebrity who wasn’t telling the truth.

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry,” Britney told the judge, explaining that because she didn’t believe Paris herself, she thought people wouldn’t believe her own claims about her “abusive” conservatorship.

“Mainly I didn’t want to say it openly because I honestly don’t think anyone would believe me,” Britney said. “I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, she’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears. I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”

The Toxic singer told the judge that the treatment she has endured during the past 13 years under father Jamie’s conservatorship is tantamount to abuse, and even urged the court to consider jailing her dad and her managers.

Among her claims were the allegations that she’s forced to be on birth control, despite wanting a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and being drugged when she refused to go on tour.

