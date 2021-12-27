 Britney Spears Teases New Song - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Teases New Song

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2021

in News

Fresh out of the “Conservatory” Britney Spears is alerting fans to a new song on the way.

Spears posted a video on Instagram which quite frankly wasn’t that far removed from Yoko. ““Pssss new song in the works. I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”, she wrote.

Britney Spears last album was ‘Glory’ in 2016. She hasn’t had new music since the single ‘Slumber Party’ from ‘Glory’, also in 2016.

