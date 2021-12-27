Britney Spears Teases New Song - Noise11.com

Fresh out of the “Conservatory” Britney Spears is alerting fans to a new song on the way.

Spears posted a video on Instagram which quite frankly wasn’t that far removed from Yoko. ““Pssss new song in the works. I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”, she wrote.

Britney Spears last album was ‘Glory’ in 2016. She hasn’t had new music since the single ‘Slumber Party’ from ‘Glory’, also in 2016.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



