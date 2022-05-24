Bruce Springsteen Confirms Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will tour Australia and New Zealand as part of their 2023/2024 World Tour.

While Australian dates are yet to be announced Springsteen told SiriusXM Radio “We’re eventually going to get to Australia and New Zealand, and back around again”.

The immediate timeline for Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, according to Bruce is, “We’re going to rehearse in January, start in the States in arenas at the beginning of February, run that through April. Then head over to Europe through the beginning of August, and come back to the States play a few stadium shows outside.

Based on that timeline, expect an Australia and New Zealand announcement soon from Frontier Touring/AEG for the summer of 23/24.

In his SiriusXM interview, Bruce said that “there will be plenty of that when we get on the road” in reference to live material of songs from the recent ‘Letters To You’ rock album but there won’t be anything from the previous acoustic album ‘Western Stars’. “I’d like to keep it a rock show,” he said. “Once you’re out in an arena or stadium, people have come to see a rock ‘n’ roll show… But you never know, something may squeak in there from that record. It’s not impossible. That one, I’m gonna have to wait and see.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band last performed in Auckland, New Zealand on 25 February 2017.

Setlist:

Darlington County

Working on the Highway

Glory Days

Johnny 99

Prove It All Night

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Out in the Street

Hungry Heart

My City of Ruins

Wrecking Ball

The River

Youngstown

American Skin (41 Shots)

The Promised Land

Candy’s Room

Because the Night

The Rising

Badlands

Rosalita

ENCORE:

Backstreets

Born to Run

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-out

Shout

Bobby Jean

Thunder Road (solo acoustic)

In a statement he said, “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The North American dates in February are yet to be announced. Europe will begin in Barcelona on 28 April followed by more US dates then Australia and New Zealand.

