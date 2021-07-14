Bruce Springsteen Is Planning On Touring In 2022 - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen spoke to Zoe Ball on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. An extended Zoe Meets Bruce is available on BBC Sounds now, alongside four brand new episodes from Bruce Springsteen’s series, From My Home To Yours, which will also be on Radio 2 from this Friday at midnight-1am.

On the first time he heard one of his records on the radio

Bruce: I was in Connecticut, standing on a street corner. A car pulled up and the guy had his window down and Spirit of the Night was coming out of his car radio. I wanted to run over to his car and say ‘Hey, that’s me!’, but I didn’t do it. I just stood there in shock and ecstasy.

On his podcast series, Renegades, with Barack Obama

Bruce: Well, it was his idea initially, and initially I thought ‘Wait a minute, you’re the President, I’m a New Jersey high school diploma guitar player – are you sure this is a good idea?’ There’s a lot of things I don’t know, you know, but we had become friendly and had had quite a few long conversations just between the two of us about a variety of things and he said that was the type of show he was interested in doing. Something that was more broad and philosophical and historical and based in people who’ve… examined their lives in some depth and so that’s what we had in common and the basis that we started the podcast on. And he came to my farm and we sat in my studio and days would go by and we’d just talk.

On his next plans

Bruce: I’ll be doing a few more radio shows, we’ll be touring next year if everything goes well. The E Street Band will be back on the road, you know depending of course on the virus and what’s opening up.

Thanking his UK fans

Bruce: I’d like to take one moment to thank my UK fans, particularly for the support they’ve continued to give to my new music. Letter To You was so well received in the UK and it really touched by heart and I deeply deeply appreciate it.

