Bruce Springsteen Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen Releases Second New Song ‘Ghosts’

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2020

in News

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have a second song from the upcoming ‘Letters to Home’ for you to hear.

‘Ghosts’ is a Springsteen E Street rocker.

‘Letter To You’ is the first E Street Band studio album since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’, which was an album of mostly finished off unfinished recordings. The last E Street Band studio album of all new studio material was ‘Wrecking Ball’ in 2012.

‘Letter To You’ includes two very old, previously unreleased Springsteen songs ‘If I Was A Priest’ and ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’, both written before his first album ‘Greetings From Astbury Park, New Jersey’ in 1973. ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’ was recorded by Warren Zevon, ‘If I Was A Priest’ was recorded by Allan Clarke of The Hollies.

For ‘Letters To Home’ the E Street Band is:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
• Roy Bittan – keyboards
• Jake Clemons – saxophone
• Charles Giordano – organ
• Nils Lofgren – guitar
• Patti Scialfa – guitar, backing vocals
• Bruce Springsteen – guitar, vocals, production
• Garry Tallent – bass guitar
• Steven Van Zandt – guitar
• Max Weinberg – drums

Track listing
1. “One Minute You’re Here” – 2:57
2. “Letter to You” – 4:55
3. “Burnin’ Train” – 4:03
4. “Janey Needs a Shooter” – 6:49
5. “Last Man Standing” – 4:05
6. “The Power of Prayer” – 3:36
7. “House of a Thousand Guitars” – 4:30
8. “Rainmaker” – 4:56
9. “If I Was the Priest” – 6:50
10. “Ghosts” – 5:54
11. “Song for Orphans” – 6:13
12. “I’ll See You in My Dreams” – 3:29

