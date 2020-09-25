Bruce Springsteen Releases Second New Song ‘Ghosts’

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have a second song from the upcoming ‘Letters to Home’ for you to hear.

‘Ghosts’ is a Springsteen E Street rocker.

‘Letter To You’ is the first E Street Band studio album since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’, which was an album of mostly finished off unfinished recordings. The last E Street Band studio album of all new studio material was ‘Wrecking Ball’ in 2012.

‘Letter To You’ includes two very old, previously unreleased Springsteen songs ‘If I Was A Priest’ and ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’, both written before his first album ‘Greetings From Astbury Park, New Jersey’ in 1973. ‘Janey Needs A Shooter’ was recorded by Warren Zevon, ‘If I Was A Priest’ was recorded by Allan Clarke of The Hollies.

For ‘Letters To Home’ the E Street Band is:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

• Roy Bittan – keyboards

• Jake Clemons – saxophone

• Charles Giordano – organ

• Nils Lofgren – guitar

• Patti Scialfa – guitar, backing vocals

• Bruce Springsteen – guitar, vocals, production

• Garry Tallent – bass guitar

• Steven Van Zandt – guitar

• Max Weinberg – drums

Track listing

1. “One Minute You’re Here” – 2:57

2. “Letter to You” – 4:55

3. “Burnin’ Train” – 4:03

4. “Janey Needs a Shooter” – 6:49

5. “Last Man Standing” – 4:05

6. “The Power of Prayer” – 3:36

7. “House of a Thousand Guitars” – 4:30

8. “Rainmaker” – 4:56

9. “If I Was the Priest” – 6:50

10. “Ghosts” – 5:54

11. “Song for Orphans” – 6:13

12. “I’ll See You in My Dreams” – 3:29

