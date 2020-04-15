 Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans

by Music-News.com on April 16, 2020

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform along with the likes of Halsey, SZA, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth as part of the virtual concert JERSEY 4 JERSEY on April 22 to help raise funds for NJ residents whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Each of the performers are either from the US state or have spent time there.

As well as the musical guests, Chris Rock, Danny Devito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa and Jon Stewart are also set to make appearances.

Springsteen – who still lives in New Jersey after relocating from California in the 1990s – said in a video announcement on ‘Good Morning America’: “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“And the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.

“That’s why I am pleased to announce that on April 22, I hope you will join me Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Danny Devito, Chelsea Handler, and many more for this special event.

“The event is called JERSEY 4 JERSEY and the proceeds will go to The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
“This is out effort to do everything we can for our folks here in The Garden State, and I hope you will join us.
“Thanks.”

The show will be aired on ABC, via Apple Music and E Street Radio on SiriusXM from 7pm EST on April 22.

