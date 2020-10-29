Bruce Springsteen Says he Set The Bar To High With Long Shows - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen – who holds the record for the longest concert ever, with his 2012 Helsinki show lasting for four hours and six minutes – admitted he set the bar too high with his iconic mammoth sets as his fans expect nothing less from him.

Speaking on ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast about The Beatles’ short gigs, Springsteen admitted: “That wasn’t so bad. We screwed the whole thing up by playing too fucking long. Now I have to do it.”

Bruce has been caught out on several occasions when playing past the curfew, including the time he and Sir Paul McCartney’s performance of ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist And Shout’ at Hard Rock Calling in London in 2012 was cut short by festival organisers.

However, Springsteen shows no signs of slowing down.

Last year, he said: “You may be tired, want to go to sleep.

“But that walk from dressing room to stage … something turns on between those two points.”

Meanwhile, Bruce recently revealed his latest album ‘Letter to You’ was recorded in just four days.

Springsteen released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years last week, and revealed the material for the LP was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.

He said: “We actually recorded the record in four days and on the fifth we listened and told stories. The band played entirely live, all the vocals are first takes. So it was just a unique and wonderful experience.”

Springsteen said his “years of playing” with the band have created an “efficiency” in the studio, and admitted he “enjoyed” being able to get the gang together despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The experience of having all of the band in the room at one time right now is a real sweet benediction in my life and it’s something I enjoy deeply.

“Our years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumbled around the room.”

