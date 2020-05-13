 Bryan Adams Apologises For His Racist Rant - Noise11.com
Bryan Adams Apologises For His Racist Rant

by Paul Cashmere on May 13, 2020

Bryan Adams has issued an apology after posting a racist rant about China on Instagram.

Adams said that “thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold.” He later said sorry posting, “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets”.

The rant did go down well with vegans but most people interpreted Adams’ words as racist. Adams has been accused of amplifying the racist hatred against the Chinese with his comments.

He now says he is sorry for saying what he said.

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than "thanks a fucking lot" is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I'll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️

And then wound back with, “INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world”.

