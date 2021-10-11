 Bryan Adams Previews 'So Happy It Hurts' Album - Noise11.com
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Adams Previews ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2021

in News

Bryan Adams has released the title track from his upcoming album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, and announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour.

Adams is back with his first new music since his 2019 LP ‘Shine a Light’, which featured a songwriting credit from Ed Sheeran and a feature with Jennifer Lopez.

Bryan Adams started penning the new material in lockdown and the collection is inspired by the “freedom” of the road.

In a statement, Adams said: “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.

“The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

The 12-track LP is set to follow on March 11, 2022.

The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl.

An exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order now.

Next year, the ‘Heaven’ hitmaker will embark on the 12-date ‘So Happy It Hurts’ UK headline tour, which kicks off on May 13 at the Brighton Centre, and includes a stop at London’s The O2 arena on May 26.

The run is set to wrap at the picturesque Blickling Estate in Norfolk.

