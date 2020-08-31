 BTS Become First Korean Band To Top US Chart - Noise11.com
BTS Map of the Soul

BTS Become First Korean Band To Top US Chart

by Music-News.com on September 1, 2020

in News

BTS, the South Korean boy band, have become the first Korean act to top the US singles chart. They did it with ‘Dynamite’.

‘Dynamite’ makes BTS the first Korean artists, and only the second Asian artist, to ever top the popular US chart.
The song beat Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative hit ‘WAP’ to the top spot, and comes as their highest charting single to date, after their song ‘ON’ reached number four in March.

And if topping the chart wasn’t enough, it was also revealed that BTS’ single managed to sell a whopping 265,000 downloads in the US in its first week, making it the biggest digital sales week for any artist in the past three years.

A tweet from the Billboard Charts account read: “With 265,000 downloads sold (among its overall first-week total of 300,000, which includes its vinyl and cassette physical versions), @BTS_twt’s ‘Dynamite’ debuts with the biggest digital sales week since @taylorswift13’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ in September 2017 (353,000). (sic)”

The latest chart success comes as ‘Dynamite’ has broken a string of records for BTS since its release earlier this month.

The song became the band’s highest charting single in the UK on Friday (28.08.20) when it debuted at number three – a whole 10 places higher than their previous best, which they bagged when ‘Boy with Luv’ reached number 13 last year.

‘Dynamite’ also smashed the record for the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours of its release, after people watched the clip 101 million times.

And the single even gave BTS the title of the biggest Spotify global debut of 2020, when it garnered 7.779 million streams in its first 24 hours, as well as breaking multiple iTunes records, becoming the fastest song to ever reach number one in 100 countries, with a time of just eight hours, and making BTS the only artist to ever have five songs achieve 100 number ones.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is A Dad

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

18 hours ago
This Way North
This Way North Debut Hector In ‘Driving Roads’ Video

Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy from This Way North have introduced their new star Hector the van for the new video ‘Driving Roads.

1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Sued Over ‘Loyalty’

Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, LOYALTY.

2 days ago
San Cisco
San Cisco To Play An Actual Show With An Actual Audience

Fremantle’s San Cisco will do something Victorian bands can only dream about this week. Have an album launch show with an actual live audience.

2 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Wants To Write An Album For A Female Artist

The Weeknd is keen to write a whole album for a female artist to balance out his past misogynistic lyrics.

3 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Australian Charts: The Killers ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Debuts at No 1

The Killers see their sixth studio album called "Imploding the Mirage" become their third No.1 album in Australia this week, while the set also becomes their sixth consecutive #1 in England (a first for a non England based band).

3 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub

Kanye West is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot.

6 days ago