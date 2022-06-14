 BTS Go On Indefinite Hiatus - Noise11.com
BTS Go On Indefinite Hiatus

by Music-News.com on June 15, 2022

BTS have announced they’re going on an indefinite hiatus.

BTS announced the news during their filmed FESTA dinner, the annual celebration of their founding. The seven band members explained during the hour-long video that they want to take a break to rest and focus on solo projects.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” said Jungkook. “We promise we’ll return someday even more mature than we are now. So I hope that you could give us your blessing. That’s what I hope for. We’ll be a better version of us. I firmly believe in that. So I hope you wouldn’t worry – even better – please look forward to that day.”

J-Hope added, “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. So I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing and see that it’s a healthy plan… It’s something we all need.”

RM became emotional as he thanked their fans – known as the ARMY – for their support over the past nine years and confessed, “I’m scared of you being disappointed in us. When I say I want to take a break it feels like I’m doing something bad.”

“We never know how long we’ll be together but I hope we do last long,” he continued. “I always want to be RM of BTS… Right now, we might be stopping for a break and being lazy but that’s all for the future ahead of us.”

At the end of the celebration, Jungkook made a toast in which he promised: “There’s so much more to come”.

