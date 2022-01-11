Budgie Singer Burke Shelley Dead At Age 71 - Noise11.com

Burke Shelley, the lead singer for UK rock band Budgie, has died at the age of 71.

Burke Shelley was a father to four. Shelley’s daughter Ela announced on Facebook, “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old.”

Shelley suffered from Stickler syndrome, and on two occasions had an aortic aneurysm.

Budgie were one of the UK’s first metal bands. They formed in 1967 and are often cited as a major influence on the UK metal scene that would follow.

Budgie’s debut album in 1971 was produced by Rodger Bain, producer of the first three Black Sabbath albums.

‘Breadfan’, the opening track from the third Budgie album ‘Never Turn Your Back On A Friend’ was covered by Metallica.

Metallica also covered ‘Crash Course in Brain Surgery’ on their 1987 EP ‘The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Visited’.

Soundgarden covered Budgie’s ‘Homicidal Suicide’.

Budgie ceased in 1987. There was a reformation in 1995 and 1996 and more touring from 2002 to 2006. They last reformed in 2008 for their first Australian tour. Budgie stopped touring completely in 2010 after Burke suffered an aneurysm in Poland.

