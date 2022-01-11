 Budgie Singer Burke Shelley Dead At Age 71 - Noise11.com
Budgie

Budgie Singer Burke Shelley Dead At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News

Burke Shelley, the lead singer for UK rock band Budgie, has died at the age of 71.

Burke Shelley was a father to four. Shelley’s daughter Ela announced on Facebook, “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old.”

Shelley suffered from Stickler syndrome, and on two occasions had an aortic aneurysm.

Budgie were one of the UK’s first metal bands. They formed in 1967 and are often cited as a major influence on the UK metal scene that would follow.

Budgie’s debut album in 1971 was produced by Rodger Bain, producer of the first three Black Sabbath albums.

‘Breadfan’, the opening track from the third Budgie album ‘Never Turn Your Back On A Friend’ was covered by Metallica.

Metallica also covered ‘Crash Course in Brain Surgery’ on their 1987 EP ‘The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Visited’.

Soundgarden covered Budgie’s ‘Homicidal Suicide’.

Budgie ceased in 1987. There was a reformation in 1995 and 1996 and more touring from 2002 to 2006. They last reformed in 2008 for their first Australian tour. Budgie stopped touring completely in 2010 after Burke suffered an aneurysm in Poland.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Made ‘A Boy Named If’ Like His Life Depended On It

Elvis Costello says his new album ‘A Boy Named If’ was made “like my life depended on it”.

2 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

7 hours ago
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

7 hours ago
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

8 hours ago
Alan and Marilyn Bergman
Songwriter Marilyn Bergman Dead At 94

Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93. Bergman, with her songwriter partner husband Alan, collected three Academy Award, three Emmy Awards and a Grammy Song of the Year in their decades of success.

2 days ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Release Another Official Bootleg – Live In Virginia Beach

KISS have released another official bootleg. ‘Live In Virginia Beach’ was recorded at Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on 25 July 2004.

2 days ago
From L to R – Mayor of Los Cabos, Óscar Leggs Castro; Sammy Hagar; Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability of the state of Baja California Sur, Maribel Collins present Sammy Hagar with Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos
Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador In Los Cabos

Sammy Hagar is now the Ambassador for Tourism for Los Cabos in Mexico.

2 days ago