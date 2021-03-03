Bunny Wailer of Bob Marley & The Wailers Dies Aged 73 - Noise11.com

Bunny Wailer, the co-founder of The Wailers with Bob Marley, has died in Jamaica at age 73.

It is understood that Bunny had been in ill health for some time. He was hospitalized in Kingston in December. A cause of death has not been announced.

Bunny Wailer (born Neville Livingston) was the second last surviving member of the original Wailers. Bob Marley died in 1981, Peter Tosh in 1987, Junior Braithwaite in 1999 and Cherry Smith in 2008. Backing singer Beverly Kelso is the last surviving member of the original line-up although her tenure with the band was shortlived. She left the band in 1965, two years after they formed.

Bob Marley & The Wailers started to get noticed with the 1973 album ‘Catch a Fire’ that peaked at 171 in the USA. The first US Top 10 album was ‘Rastaman Vibration’

Bunny left the group one album later after ‘Burnin’ in 1973. His first solo album was ‘Blackheart Man’ in 1976.

In October 2018 Bunny suffered a minor stroke. He had another stroke in July 2020.

In 2017 the Jamaican Government awarded him the Order of Merit, the country’s fourth highest honour.

