Butterfingers Release First New Music In 14 Years

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2020

in News

Butterfingers will release their first album in 14 years in March. The first single ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Drum) came out today.

Frontman Evil Eddie Jaconsen says of the song, “We’ve drawn from a lot of different artists and genres over the years but this new track and album is born from our most recent influences, which range from alternative rock to grime and trap. Of course we’ve put our twist on all of it and it’s still definitely Butterfingers! Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum) is that scene in the film when the protagonist slays the dragon, if you know what I mean. It’s just about that feeling when you’re absolutely sure and confident with who you are and what you’re doing, that no one else’s opinion matters anymore.”

The album ‘Bad News’ will be released on 30 March. “The whole album is one complete story and it’s about where we’ve been and what’s happened in the last 14 years since our last album,” Eddie says. “It’s not as literal as a regular concept album, but each song represents a scene. The story within the album covers everything from self loathing, facing bankruptcy, battling drug addiction, failed friendships/betrayal, heartbreak – and then overcoming all that to make a rad album!”

BUTTERFINGERS – BAD NEWS TOUR

THU, 16 APR 20 | MOJO’S BAR, FREMANTLE, WA (18+)
FRI, 17 APR 20 | BADLANDS BAR, PERTH, WA (18+)
SAT, 18 APR 20 | INDIAN OCEAN HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH, WA (18+)
SUN, 19 APR 20 | PRINCE OF WALES HOTEL, BUNBURY, WA (18+)
FRI, 24 APR 20 | MO’S DESERT CLUBHOUSE, BURLEIGH HEADS, QLD (18+)
SAT, 25 APR 20 | THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD, QLD (18+)
SAT, 02 MAY 20 | NIGHTQUARTER SUNSHINE COAST, QLD (18+)
FRI, 08 MAY 20 | ALTAR, HOBART, TAS (18+)
FRI, 15 MAY 20 | HOWLER BAR, BRUNSWICK, VIC (18+)
SAT, 16 MAY 20 | PELLY BAR, FRANKSTON, VIC (18+)
THU, 21 MAY 20 | UC HUB, BRUCE, ACT (18+)
FRI, 22 MAY 20 | THE LANSDOWNE HOTEL, CHIPPENDALE, NSW (18+)
SAT, 23 MAY 20 | CAMBRIDGE SIDEROOM, NEWCASTLE, NSW (18+)
FRI, 29 MAY 20 | SHADOWS, MT GAMBIER, SA (18+)
SAT, 30 MAY 20 | CROWN AND ANCHOR, ADELAIDE, SA (18+)
FRI, 05 JUN 20 | OTHERWISE, TOWNSVILLE, QLD (18+)
SAT, 06 JUN 20 | GILLIGANS BACKPACKERS HOTEL & RESORT, CAIRNS, QLD (18+)

