By The C Is Putting The Suzi Quatro Tour Into Western Australia - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo

Suzi Quatro photo by Ros O'Gorman

By The C Is Putting The Suzi Quatro Tour Into Western Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2022

in News

Suzi Quatro’s Australia dates have been expanded to Western Australia with a show for Hillarys, 20ks north of Perth.

John Zaccaria of Zaccaria Touring said, “BY THE C has become such a special and iconic event around Australia,” he says. “It captures all the best parts of the Australian summer with legendary live music in the sunshine and we see fans coming back year after year. We are stoked to be returning to Perth for the second time this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride.”

The event mirrors the East Coast line-up with Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

BY THE C
WHITFORDS NODES PARK, HILLARYS, WA
Sunday 6th November 2022

Tickets on sale Thursday 30th June at 10.00am (Perth time)
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Noise11.com

